Syed Naseruddin Chishtys Strong Message To Bilawal Bhutto After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack | “Pakistan and its leaders are rattled... If blood is to be shed, it will be of those terrorists and their patrons who are protecting them... Now it is true that Pakistan is the safest country for terrorists and terrorism - and it provides 5-star accommodation to terrorists... India knows how to respond, and it will respond. Very soon you will get a befitting reply,” said Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's reported statement on the suspension of the Indus Water treaty.