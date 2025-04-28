Pahalgam Attack Shashi Tharoor Urges Stronger Retaliation From Modi Govt After JK Attack

Pahalgam Attack: Shashi Tharoor Urges Stronger Retaliation From Modi Govt After J&K Attack On the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Obviously, there was no full proof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have got the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which were taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago. It seems to me, just as Israel is waiting till the end of the war before they demand accountability, similarly, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then demand accountability from the government. No country can ever have a foolproof 100% intelligence. We will never know about the various terror attacks that were successfully thwarted. We only get to know about the ones that we failed to thwart. This is normal in any nation. There were failures, I agree, but that should not be our main focus right now.”