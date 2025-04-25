Pahalgam Attack PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jammu Kashmir Attack

Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jammu Kashmir Attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri. Speaking from Bihar’s Madhubani, PM Modi said, "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished." The PM blamed Pakistan-backed terrorists and promised action that "the masters of terror cannot imagine." India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut the Attari checkpost, and cancelled SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistanis. Watch PM Modi’s full statement and India’s tough response.