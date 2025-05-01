Pahalgam Attack PM Modi Holds Super Cabinet High-Level Security Meet | Pahalgam News | JK News

PM Modi chairs key Cabinet Committee on Security and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs amid tensions with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The last super cabinet meet was held after 2019 Pulwama attack. The CCPA plays a vital role in reviewing and deciding on key political and economic issues of national importance. The current CCPA includes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. PM Modi has granted the Indian Armed Forces 'complete operational freedom' to respond.