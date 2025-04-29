Pahalgam Attack PM Modi Grants Indian Army Complete Freedom To Respond To Attack | Key Highlights

Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi chairs Key Security meet at 7 LKM days after Pahalgam attack. According to GOI sources, PM affirmed during meeting that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. PM expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. PM said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS and chief of all armed forces attended the crucial meet. Meeting comes days after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security which lasted over two hours. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs post Pahalgam attack. Those present in the meeting include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard. Senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and the Central Industrial Security Force. Series of meetings are taking place at North block and South Block of Indian ministries post Pahalgam attack to decide on crucial steps for India’s security.