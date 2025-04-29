INDIA
Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan slams PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto's threat. Pawan Kalyan hits back at Bhutto's 'blood will flow' threat and says...'If need arises, we will spill out blood for the nation'. "They (Pakistan) should be reminded how they lost the past three wars. We have to send the visuals to them, around 70,000 soldiers, how they were treated, at the same time, if they try to overboard, every Indian will come to Pakistan, if the need arises, we will spill our blood for the nation. He should be reminded of their past.”: Pawan Kalyan, Dy CM Andhra Pradesh Bhutto recently made a sharp response to India's decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty. He said, 'the Indus is ours and will remain ours- either our water will flow through it, or their blood'.
DNA TV Show: India plans to close its airspace for Pakistan flights amid rising tension
Salman Khan's Sikandar was shot in the same hotel where this Bollywood couple's wedding took place; it's not Abhishek-Aishwarya, Kiara-Sidharth, Ranbir-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika
Thudarum box office collection day 5: Mohanlal movie maintains momentum, inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark worldwide
Infosys layoffs: Narayana Murthy's firm terminates 195 more trainees at Mysuru campus
Who was Indian techie Harshavardhana Kikkeri? Killed his wife, son, then died by suicide
VIRAL: Employee accidentally says 'I love you' on client call, gets wholesome email response that wins internet, CHECK
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: PM Modi strengthens India's stance, gives armed forces complete operational freedom
Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre from April 30, check new rates
Mahesh Bhatt reveals Parveen Babi's husband moved to Pakistan, shares why he broke with her: 'Could see her heading towards suicide'
Abhishek Upmanyu deactivates X account, faces criticism for comment on post by Pakistani user, netizens say, ‘Ashamed to think...’
'You get paid more than...': Viral post by Google employee’s struggle triggers online debate on tech work culture, high salaries, CHECK post
DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Highlights: Sunil Narine's 3-wicket haul helps Kolkata Knight Riders win by 14 runs against Delhi Capitals
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance's FMCG arm beats Tata Group firm to become India’s...
Nysa Devgan set for Bollywood debut? Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter sizzles in Manish Malhotra's orange lehenga, designer says 'cinema awaits...'
Javed Akhtar reacts to Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal being banned in India after Pahalgam attack: 'There is hardly any...'
IndusInd Bank CEO resigns taking blame for accounting irregularities after RBI flags lapses, says 'I undertake moral..'
International Dance Day 2025: Deepika-Priyanka, Madhuri-Aishwarya, Bollywood's epic dance duets you can't forget
Not Varun Dhawan, Irrfan Khan was Sriram Raghavan's first choice for Badlapur; this man convinced director for young actor
Char Dham Yatra 2025 to begin from April 30: Know registration process, fees, security arrangements and more
Father of Pahalgam zipline operator, who chanted Allahu Akbar during terrorist attack, defends his son: 'Even if storm comes...'
IAS Smita Sabharwal shares first post after her transfer: 'Spent 4 months in...'
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shares unseen picture of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi watching IPL game | Check here
After Pahalgam Attack, Karnataka man beaten to death for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad', what happened actually?
Thai King, Queen fly their plane to Bhutan, land at world’s most difficult airport, it is...
Azim Premji's Wipro bags 5-year deal to transform, manage IT infra of THIS German firm
Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, doesn't call her grandmother Neetu Kapoor 'dadi'; she calls her...
UK MPs slam Muhammad Yunus, said THIS on persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh...
Meet woman, daughter of rickshaw driver, cracked UPSC in second attempt to become Maharashtra's first female Muslim IAS officer, her AIR is...
Jr NTR, KGF director Prashanth Neel's much-awaited film 'NTRNeel' gets postponed, will now release on...
Will India-Canada ties improve after pro-Khalistan leader loses election? Prime Minister Mark Carney said...
Parivahan Sewa: A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Licence and Vehicle-Related Services
Good news for passengers travelling to Patna, Varanasi: Direct flights to begin from Ghaziabad airport; check details
Viral: Nail salon worker, with no college degree, caught working for 13 remote IT jobs, earned over Rs…
China restaurant fire: 22 people killed, 3 injured in Liaoyang
Meet Mohit Agrawal, who has secured record-breaking package of Rs 1.23 crore, not from IIT, IIM, the company is...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes 4th left-handed batter to smash century in IPL 2025, check others on the list
Big step by Delhi Cabinet amid school fees hike, clears new law to...
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn; this actor did pan masala ad in 1985, superstar scolded him: 'Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?'
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia to return to big screen on...
Pahalgam terror attack: A look at Bollywood legends and their Pakistani roots
Pakistan shoots in its foot, will lose millions of dollars by taking THIS step against India...
Meet actress who rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor because..., Rajesh Khanna cried after she got married to..
Shubman Gill gets brutally trolled for his remarks on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century against Gujarat Titans
Sundar Pichai's salary package REVEALED: Google CEO got Rs 17 crore raise in 2024, Rs 70 crore spent on his security
Babil Khan gets emotional on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: 'Baba marched into battles that were...'
Criminal Justice season 4: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra, thriller legal drama to release on...
Viral video: From dosa saree, idli shirt to pani puri wrist watch, AI's food-inspired wearables take social media by storm, netizens say 'this is ultimate'
Former Punjab CM Najam Sethi threatens, says, Pakistan will use nuclear bomb to blow up India if...
When Dharmendra was referred to as 'monkey' by this star during shooting of...latter held him by collar and...
Railways withdraw ban on recruitment candidates wearing these items after backlash over…
India to close airspace for Pakistani Airlines after Pahalgam terror attack? Report claims...
From IIT Graduates to Successful Startup: These 10 IITians are leading big-stake companies
'Mother slept for 3 hours, father left his work': RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi opens up about parents' sacrifices behind his success
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, career got ruined after star kid's father..., her name is..
Canada Election Result 2025: Meet new Canadian PM Mark Carney, banker-turned-politician who led Liberals to victory
Ranveer Allahbadia gets his passport back after India's Got Latent row, takes first trip abroad, Ashish Chanchlani pokes fun: 'Jaldi aao wapis hazri ke...'
UP board 10th topper Yash Pratap Singh reveals this about his success, check his score card, know about his future goals and more
Inside Dev Anand's iconic Juhu home, first bungalow to be owned by any actor, was sold for Rs..., will now be turned into..
Viral video: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shakti Kapoor, Rahul Dev sing, dance to Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani
Sunil Gavaskar vs Akash Chopra: Who is the highest paid commentator of IPL 2025? Check their per-match fee
Bad news for Indians travelling to Gulf countries, Europe as fight tickets to get costlier after Pahalgam terror attack, check details here
Days after Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir govt takes big action, 48 tourist destinations out of 87 closed in Valley
After Pahalgam terror attack, tension for Pakistan continues to rise, Vladimir Putin's Russia stands strong with India, shows readiness to counter...
Meet Rekha’s lesser-known sister who was once a top model, her one mistake made Dimple Kapadia a superstar, she quit acting, left India forever, is now..
Meet actress who ridiculed Amitabh Bachchan on national television, laughed at Big B being nominated 'the star of the millennium' alongside Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley
Viral video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Tiwari burn the floor with their dance moves, groove to Kajra Re
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fake social media account causes stir after responding to Sachin Tendulkar, X takes swift action
Price of AC in bankrupt Pakistan will leave you shocked, much more than that in India, 1.5 ton AC costs Rs...
Hashim Musa, terrorist behind Pahalgam terror attack, trained as para commando in Pakistan Army: Sources
Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, came to Mumbai with just Rs 5000, shared home with 9 'psychopaths', then became superstar, her net worth is Rs..
Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested after ganja seized from his flat
Meet brothers who were shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, their net worth is Rs...
Family Man actor Rohit Basfore found dead near Guwahati waterfall in Assam, Police confirms multiple injury marks
This superstar who made Amitabh Bachchan a star, later worked as driver, sold eggs; his son tragically died after...
Meet Padma Shri awardee Bhimavva Doddabalapp Shillekyathara, 96-year-old puppetry artist who performed in US, Paris, Italy, other countries, she started performing when she was just...
Big tension for Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack, this old friend of Islamabad is strengthening ties with India, reason is...
Canada Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Liberal leader Mark Carney's party set to hold on to power in Canada
Mukesh Ambani and Elon Musk's partnership takes shape as Jio to provide Starlink hardware and...
This actor forcibly kissed 15-year-old actress, left her traumatised, in tears, then laughed while justifying the act; he is…
‘Don’t have best beach body...': Former beauty queen’s candid confession when she was 21 goes viral, is still one of top actresses at 51, she is...
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi says 'there is no fear' after smashing fierce knock of 101 runs in IPL 2025 against GT
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani appointed as Executive Director of..., will serve in this position till...
Meet superstar who worked as coolie, bus conductor, now challenges Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, beat up heroines in films, earns Rs 280 crore per film; has now net worth of Rs 4500000000...
Retired IFS officer's wife has epic 'guide' for him to buy vegetables, leaves internet in splits
After Sunil Mittal, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in race to buy stake in this Chinese company, it is...
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Green surpasses USD 1 billion in...; Q4 net profit jumps over 53 per cent
Gujarati man eats Khaman on airport’s floor with friends, internet questions ‘civic sense’
Meet man, once worked as coolie at railway station, cleared UPSC CSE to become IAS officer; Know his success story
Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 3 days till May 1; check list of states
Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work with Aamir Khan in this film, it won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars, became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi questioned by excise officials in hybrid ganja case
Thudarum box office collection day 4: Mohanlal film beats its opening day haul on first Monday, earns Rs...
RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi leaves cricket fraternity surprised, Suresh Raina calls him ‘ripe player’
'Hitting it like anything': Fans hail Vaibhav Suryavanshi as RR star slams his first IPL century
Anushka Sharma is 'calming effect' in Virat Kohli's life, says Sonal Chauhan: 'The right woman is bringing out...'
IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest IPL century by an Indian in just 35 balls during RR vs GT match
RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi overtakes MS Dhoni, 'bebaak, bekhauf, bindaas' Rajasthan Royals' batter becomes..
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest fifty of IPL 2025 during RR vs GT match, WATCH
VIDEO: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses cool, raises hand to slap senior police officer on stage at rally
Shoaib Ibrahim breaks silence on being trolled for 'new vlog soon' post after Pahalgam terror attack: 'Hum kya special...'