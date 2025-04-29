Pahalgam Attack Pawan Kalyan Hits Back At Bilawal Bhuttos Blood Will Flow Threat | JK News

Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan slams PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto's threat. Pawan Kalyan hits back at Bhutto's 'blood will flow' threat and says...'If need arises, we will spill out blood for the nation'. "They (Pakistan) should be reminded how they lost the past three wars. We have to send the visuals to them, around 70,000 soldiers, how they were treated, at the same time, if they try to overboard, every Indian will come to Pakistan, if the need arises, we will spill our blood for the nation. He should be reminded of their past.”: Pawan Kalyan, Dy CM Andhra Pradesh Bhutto recently made a sharp response to India's decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty. He said, 'the Indus is ours and will remain ours- either our water will flow through it, or their blood'.