Pahalgam Attack Pakistan Woman Breaks Into Tears After Asked To Return Questions Deportation Order

Several Pakistani nationals reached the Pakistan Nationals Registration Office, Special Branch of Delhi Police for enquiry and to get their exit forms processed. A Pakistani national, Samreen said "I have been asked to go back. What is my fault, and why am I being punished? I came to India in September and got married in October. My long-term Visa is pending. I have to leave tomorrow.