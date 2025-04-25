Pahalgam Attack Pakistan Suspends 1972 Simla Agreement That Upholds LOC Sanctity What It Is

Pahalgam Attack: In a shocking escalation post the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has unilaterally suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement — a historic accord that upheld the sanctity of the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. But what exactly is this agreement, why is it significant, and what does its suspension mean for the already tense Indo-Pak relations? In this video, we break down the Simla Agreement, its core principles, and the geopolitical ripple effects of Pakistan’s latest move. Watch till the end to understand why this development could change the diplomatic equation in South Asia.