Pahalgam Attack Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support For Terror Groups Doing West’s

Pahalgam Attack: In a shocking development following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister has openly admitted to the country's support for terror groups, linking it to Western strategic interests. This explosive revelation comes at a time when tensions are high and questions are being raised about cross-border terrorism. In this video, we break down the minister's controversial statement, what it means for India, and how it ties into the recent tragedy in Jammu & Kashmir. Watch the full report for a deep dive into the geopolitical implications and voices demanding accountability.