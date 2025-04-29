Pahalgam Attack Pakistan Preparing To Challenge Indias Suspension Of Water Treaty Minister Says

Pahalgam Attack: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of Indian soldiers, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. India is reportedly reconsidering provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that has triggered a sharp response from Pakistan. A Pakistani minister has stated that the country is preparing to challenge India's suspension of the water treaty at the international level. This development adds a new layer of geopolitical tension in the region. Watch the full story for key details and expert insights.