Pahalgam Attack Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhuttos Remark Remind Him Of His Mothers Assassination

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit back at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's provocative "blood will flow" remark. Dismissing the statements made by Bhutto after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Owaisi reminded the leader about the devastating impact that homegrown Pakistani terrorists had on his own family.