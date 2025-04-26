Pahalgam Attack Locals Protest In Anantnag Demand Justice | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jammu Kashmir

Pahalgam Attack: Locals Protest In Anantnag, Demand Justice | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jammu Kashmir Locals in Anantnag held a protest on April 25 against the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen at Baisaran meadow on April 22. Holding placards reading “We stand with Pahalgam victims” and raising slogans, the protestors demanded justice for the innocent lives lost.