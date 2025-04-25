Pahalgam Attack Kashmiri Students In Punjab Uttarakhand Claim They Are Being Harassed

Pahalgam Attack: In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, a disturbing trend is emerging. Several Kashmiri students studying in Punjab and Uttarakhand have come forward, claiming they are being harassed and targeted due to their identity. This report sheds light on their voices — stories of fear, isolation, and pleas for protection. As tensions rise, it's crucial to separate humanity from hate. Watch the full video to understand what's really happening on the ground and why empathy is more important now than ever.