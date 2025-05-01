Pahalgam Attack Jung Ke Asaar Saaf Maj Gen GD Bakshis Big Statement Amid India Pakistan Conflict

Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi has made a significant statement regarding the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on April 22, 2025. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, primarily Hindu tourists, and has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In his remarks, Maj Gen Bakshi emphasized the clear and undeniable impact of the conflict, using the phrase "Jung Ke Asaar Saaf" to highlight the evident consequences of the ongoing hostilities. He has been vocal in demanding a robust military response to the attack, suggesting that India should take decisive action against Pakistan to deter further aggression. The attack has led to significant diplomatic and military developments. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed its borders in response to the incident. Pakistan, in turn, has closed its airspace to Indian flights and warned of potential retaliation if India launches military action. Both nations have engaged in cross-border exchanges of fire, and the United Nations has called for maximum restraint to prevent further escalation.