Pahalgam Attack JK CM Omar Abdullah on Govts Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty | Jammu Kashmir

Pahalgam Attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Govt's Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty | Jammu Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has supported the Indian government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah said the move reflects India's firm stance. Here's what he said and why this suspension matters.