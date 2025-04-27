Pahalgam Attack JK CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Unity Says Ignoring Kashmir Would Aid Enemy

Pahalgam Attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Unity, Says Ignoring Kashmir Would Aid Enemy Amid a major setback to Kashmir tourism following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Jammu & Kashmir's former CM Omar Abdullah has urged citizens to stay united and continue supporting Kashmir. He emphasized that sidelining Kashmir would only mean a victory for the enemy. Omar Abdullah also highlighted the bravery of local Kashmiri Syed Adil Hussain, who lost his life while fighting the terrorists. He appealed to all political parties not to give a communal angle to the attack, reminding that even Muslim locals were among the victims.