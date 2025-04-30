Pahalgam Attack Indian Navy Drops A Strong Cryptic Message Following Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Attack: India-Pakistan tensions rise after a deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Navy shared a message on X: " Fuelling the Maritime Might - No mission too distant, No Sea too vast". Indian armed forces signal strength and readiness after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Navy has conducted multiple successful anti-ship missile tests recently. 26 people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir sponsored by Pakistan. Heightened security measures have been enforced across Jammu and Kashmir post-attack. PM Modi reaffirmed India's strong stand and resolve against terrorism after the attack. The Armed Forces have been given full freedom to respond to the Pahalgam terror incident.