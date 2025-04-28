Pahalgam Attack Indian Army Retaliates To Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing At LoC | India Pakistan News

Pahalgam Attack: Indian Army Retaliates To Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing At LoC | India Pakistan News Tensions remain high along the LoC after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Indian Army responded effectively to Pakistan Army's unprovoked firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 near Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Officials confirmed Indian troops used appropriate small arms fire in retaliation. Meanwhile, in a coordinated operation, Kulgam Police, the Army, and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, recovering two pistols, magazines, and 25 rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.