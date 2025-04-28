INDIA
Pahalgam Attack: Indian Army Retaliates To Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing At LoC | India Pakistan News Tensions remain high along the LoC after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Indian Army responded effectively to Pakistan Army's unprovoked firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 near Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Officials confirmed Indian troops used appropriate small arms fire in retaliation. Meanwhile, in a coordinated operation, Kulgam Police, the Army, and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, recovering two pistols, magazines, and 25 rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.
Paresh Rawal reveals he used to drink his urine every morning, Ajay Devgn's father suggested him to 'gulp it like beer', he did it so for...
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh after Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match for...
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
Stock Market Holiday 2025: NSE, BSE to remain closed for 3 days next week; check details
'We will come. Kashmir is ours': Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam after terror attack, shares photo of empty flight, gives out message to terrorists
Jasprit Bumrah creates history for Mumbai Indians, breaks Lasith Malinga's 14-year-old record during LSG clash
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move for quick-commerce expansion, to set up...
'If he persist this way then the title is...': Ex-India star accuses Ricky Ponting of bias towards 'foreigners' at Punjab Kings
Mahesh Manjrekar says Chhaava worked because of Sambhaji Maharaj, not Vicky Kaushal: 'His last five films flopped'
NCERT drops all portions on Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks; adds Maha Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra
Have you ever tried 'Bhindi samosa'? Viral video shows street vendor preparing bizarre snack, leaves netizens disgusted
'Virat Kohli, thank you': Ex-RCB CEO Charu Sharma spills the beans on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2008 mistake
DNA Verified: Has govt opened a bank account for donations to Indian Army? Know truth behind viral WhatsApp message
2 children die, several injured after massive fire engulfs jhuggi cluster in Delhi's Rohini
Shah Rukh Khan looked uber cool in white tee and cargo pants at Mumbai airport
'Would you rather...': After getting trolled, Karan Veer Mehra issues statement about his poem on Pahalgam terror attack
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at Wankhede Stadium
Viral video: Tiger and bear heartwarming cuddle is the best thing on the internet
Pak defence minister Khawaja Asif calls for international probe into Pahalgam attack: 'Russia, China can determine if Modi is lying'
Deepinder Goyal breaks silence on Reddit post claiming Zomato losing market share, forcing employees to order from firm: 'Freedom of...'
Canadian national detained over hoax bomb threat on Varanasi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
'Ban Ayesha Khan': Furious netizens brutally slam Bigg Boss 17 contestant for 'liking' controversial 'Indians Are Not Welcome In Kashmir' post
10 killed, four injured as van falls into well after hitting bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, probe underway
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen accused's mother released from jail after 10 months
'Will give them heaps...': Ravi Shastri backs THIS Indian pace trio for England Tests
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance joins elite list, its net worth jumps to Rs...
Twin sixes, one over, endless drama: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Yadav's unforgettable encounter during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash
Good news! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Ganga Expressway work, says project will be ready by...
SHOCKING! Donald Trump's top security chief's Gucci bag stolen, it was worth..., know who's behind the heist
Elderly woman charged Rs 805 for six-minute restroom in Rajasthan: 'Disheartening and shocking'
'Pura boeing jahaaz...': Wasim Akram recalls how Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled a special request for tired KKR players
Kesari Chapter 2: Shashi Tharoor points out fault in Akshay Kumar's film, says Shankaran Nair 'would never say f**k off'
MI vs LSG Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's 4-fer takes Mumbai Indians to 5th victory in a row in IPL 2025
Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife demands 'martyr' status for husband: 'I will have a reason to live'
Amitabh Bachchan continued beating this star, even after director yelled 'cut', later they became rivals, didn't work for years after..., his name is...
Is someone recording your phone call? Here's how to find out
MI vs LSG: What is ESA Day? All you need to know about Mumbai Indians' special initiative in today's IPL 2025 match
7th Pay Commission: DA hiked for govt employees of this state, to get 55 per cent dearness allowance at par with Centre
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know the date, history, significance, rituals and celebrations
Three children, who are US citizens aged 2, 4, and 7 years, deported by immigration authorities; one of them has cancer
Meet Nina Kothari, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, who started her own business decades ago, now boasts net worth of Rs...
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record, stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, weather and pitch reports
Good news for Ratan Tata's TCS as it earns Rs 53692 crore in just 5 days, emerges biggest...
Pahalgam attack survivor recalls horror, shares how his army brother saved lives during the massacre: 'Gun shots still echo...'
Thiruvananthapuram Airport receives bomb threat, disposal teams deployed, investigation underway
Ladakh school, made famous by THIS blockbuster movie of Aamir Khan, gets CBSE affiliation after two decades
Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal calls attack by Israeli setllers 'worst moment' of his life: 'Was kicked, spat on, felt...'
After Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari breaks silence on her rumoured relationship with Nadaaniyan actor: 'I feel strongly about...'
Bride's dinosaur costume at haldi ceremony video takes over social media, netizens say 'this country can do...
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli moved to London due to this shocking reason: 'They just want to...'
Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza arrested with hybrid ganja; released on bail
Bizarre! Japanese man hides father's body in closet for years to avoid funeral fees, continues to draw pension
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film shows solid 77% growth, inches closer to Rs 100 crore globally
Viral Video: Woman influencer harassed in her own building, takes proof to man’s parents who said, ‘iska mental...’
Viral video: Little girl recreates Kareena Kapoor's expressions from her iconic song 'Oh My Darling', netizens say 'she exactly look like young Sara Ali Khan'
ChatGPT detects cancer symptoms before doctor's diagnosis, leaves 27-year-old woman surprised
Pahalgam terror attack: Saudi Arabia and Iran join hands to de-escalate India-Pakistan conflict, here's what two Muslim countries are doing
Meet man from small village, resigned as police constable, became IPS officer in fourth attempt, his AIR is...he is from...
PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack, assures justice: 'Nyaye milke rahega'
On eve of election, several killed as SUV rams into crowd at festival in Canada's Vancouver
DC skipper Axar Patel's hilarious banter with Dinesh Karthik goes viral, RCB star asks him to 'be a good captain', watch
Pakistan makes new offers in third attempt to sell PIA, lure buyers by offering a stake of...
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, NHSRCL successfully launches the first...
Shah Rukh Khan to wear Sabyasachi outfit at Met Gala 2025? Superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani drops big hint
Good news for MS Dhoni's fans, former Indian all-rounder shares CSK skipper's plans for IPL 2026
How much do IPL umpires earn? Here's what you need to know
Massive explosion at Iranian Oil port kills 18, injures over 750 amid nuke talks with US
Aamir Khan reveals Sitaare Zameen Par release date, sets box office clash with this pan-India film on...
Pahalgam terror attack: NIA takes over case from J-K Police, begins investigation, here's all you need to know
Pakistan's ISI agency is funded by..., large part of this money is used for...
'Prepare for full-scale war': Pak minister's nuclear threat to India over Indus Water treaty
New Delhi to Jaipur expressway to cut down time to...will connect these important cities, here’s all you need to know
Meet man who used to rear sheep, goats, cracked UPSC exam without coaching and became IPS officer, secured AIR…, he is…
IPL 2025: Good news for DC fans, this star player to make comeback after injury for RCB clash
HIT The Third Case star Nani breaks silence on box office clash with Suriya's Retro, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2: 'I don't think...'
Jammu and Kashmir: House of another terrorist bombed after Pahalgam terrorist attack, watch video
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this move by Modi govt leaves Islamabad worried as it takes 'emergency' steps for...
Is SRH owner Kavya Maran in love with this popular star? Know her net worth, education and more
After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Class 12 marksheet of IAS officer Smita Sabharwal goes viral, check her marks in..., she scored highest in...
Mughal emperors Akbar, Jahangir and Shah Jahan used their shoes to show their power by...
How much wealth did Dhirubhai Ambani leave behind for Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani? Chech here to know
Meet woman, mother of two, hearing impaired, cracked UPSC in 7th attempt, at the age of...
This veteran superstar punched Sunny Deol in front of Dharmendra on sets of this superhit film, see viral photo
Did Donald Trump doze off at Pope Francis' funeral? Viral photos trigger netizens' reactions
This is world's most expensive airport, cost of a banana will shock you, it is over Rs 500, not located in India, US, Russia, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, it is in...
Massive fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai: Here's what we know so far
Martin Scorsese joins hands with Karan Johar, backs Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound
Hamas open to end Gaza war, release all hostages, but demands this from Israel in return, it is...
Pahalgam terror attack: Intelligence agencies identify 14 active local terrorists; check the full list here
Viral video: Furious Akshay Kumar reacts to Pahalgam terror attack, says 'un terrorists ko ek hi baat kehna..', fans shouts 'f**k you Pakistan'
ISRO successfully conducts short duration hot test of semicryogenic engine, here's all you need to know
'We were a threat to their..': Instagram founder Kevin Systrom accuses Mark Zuckerberg of slowing down Instagram’s growth to protect Facebook
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs RCB match 46 live on TV, online?
DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Meet man, once a shepherd belonging to a small village, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
This man whose father worked in sari shop, married 10-year-old girl at 21, later turned out to be one of most famous mathematicians, but lost life at just 32, he was...
Ground Zero box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi-starrer shows little growth on Saturday, earns...
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings washout at Eden Gardens
Long lost 'frozen in time' island discovered undersea after millions of years, THIS country has claimed it
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match called off due to rain at Eden Gardens, both teams share one point each