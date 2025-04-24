Pahalgam Attack India Gives Pakistan Nationals 48-Hour Deadline To Leave | Jammu Kashmir Attack

Pahalgam Attack: India Gives Pakistan Nationals 48-Hour Deadline To Leave | Jammu Kashmir Attack In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced key decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and shut down the Attari Integrated Checkpost. All SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas issued to Pakistani nationals are cancelled, and those currently in India have 48 hours to leave. Defence and military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission have been declared persona non grata, and India will also withdraw its military attaches from Islamabad. Watch the full list of bold actions taken by India.