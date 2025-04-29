Pahalgam Attack India Foils Multiple Pak Hacking Attempts On Army Websites Amid Rising Tensions

Pahalgam Attack: Amid escalating tensions, India has successfully thwarted multiple cyber intrusion attempts by Pakistan targeting Indian Army websites. These repeated hacking efforts were part of a broader cyber offensive, but Indian security agencies swiftly acted to neutralize the threats, ensuring no sensitive data was compromised. The incident highlights the growing digital front in cross-border hostilities and the vigilance of Indian cyber defense systems.