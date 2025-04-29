Pahalgam Attack India Bans X Account Of Pakistan Defence Minister For Influencing Terrorism

Pahalgam Attack: India Bans X Account Of Pakistan Defence Minister For Influencing Terrorism The Indian government on Tuesday banned the X account of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for spreading disinformation about Jammu and Kashmir and for supporting and sponsoring terrorism in India. The move came days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order," a message displayed on Asif's X profile reads when accessed from India. #pakistan #terrorism #pahalgamterrorattack #khwajaasif #pakistandefenceminister #latestnews #pahalgamattack