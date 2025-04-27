Pahalgam Attack House of Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Farooq Teedwa Demolished in JK Crackdown

Pahalgam Attack: House of Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Farooq Teedwa Demolished in J&K Crackdown House of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Farooq Teedwa destroyed in a blast at Kalaroos, Kupwara. Six terrorist homes in Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Kupwara have been razed using explosives. The action follows the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 Indian nationals and 1 Nepali citizen. This demolition drive is part of the Centre’s and J&K administration’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. All the terrorists whose houses were destroyed are associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and are currently active in J&K. The move is seen as a stern warning to local terrorists and their families to deter support for terror activities. Security forces have intensified operations in south Kashmir districts following the recent terror attack.