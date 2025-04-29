Pahalgam Attack Eyewitness Enjoying Zipline Ride At Pahalgam Recalls Deadly Attack By Terrorist

Pahalgam Attack: Eyewitness Enjoying Zipline Ride At Pahalgam Recalls Deadly Attack By Terrorist India brought up the Pahalagam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, at the United Nations. Calling itself the "victim of cross border terrorism", India flagged the Pakistan Defence Minister's "open confession" to training and funding terrorists. A person named Rishi Bhatt from Ahmedabad, Gujarat recalls the horrifying and deadly attack by terrorist in Pahalgam while he was enjoying zipline ride with his family. Watch the video to know full details about the incident........ #jammukashmir #jammukashmirnews #terrorattack #pahalgam #jammuandkashmir #news #indianarmy #breakingnews