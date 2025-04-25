Pahalgam Attack Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts After All Party Meeting | Jammu Kashmir Attack

Pahalgam Attack: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts After All Party Meeting | Jammu Kashmir Attack After attending the all-party meeting called by the central government, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “Everyone condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action.” Political unity was on display as all parties stood together in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.