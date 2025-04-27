Pahalgam Attack Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Bilawal Bhuttos Threat | India Pakistan News

Pahalgam Attack: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Bilawal Bhutto's Threat | India Pakistan News On Pakistan Peoples Party president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's alleged statement on suspension of Indus Water Treaty, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "I think the time for Indian government to talk is over and now the time for action has begun. We want to give a strong reply to Pakistani army and administration so that they can never repeat what happened in Pahalgam. Today is the right time to take POK and make it a part of India... In the all-party meeting, we had said that we will support the government in all actions against the Pakistani administration. We have made an additional request that there has been some intelligence and security lapse in Pahalgam... Those who have lost their loved ones want justice."