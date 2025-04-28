Pahalgam Attack BJP Slams Congress Over Karnataka Minister’s Pahalgam Attack Remark; India Pakistan

Pahalgam Attack: BJP Slams Congress Over Karnataka Minister’s Pahalgam Attack Remark; India Pakistan BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Congress over Karnataka Minister Siddaramaiah’s remark on the Pahalgam attack. Trivedi said, "In less than a week, they (Congress) have shown their true colours, and the more painful and dastardly statement is that of the Minister of Karnataka, who says that it is not possible that the terrorists first asked about religion and then they would have killed. I think there cannot be an ugly statement to the pain of the suffering families..." He added, "Today, the need of the hour is to take Pakistan to the task and diplomatically, under the able leadership of PM Modi, we have isolated and put Pakistan on the target in the international arena. Whatever the next target will be, Siddaramaiah, you should rest assured that whatever option is there, leave it to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security and the three forces chiefs. Don't try to become the security expert."