Pahalgam Attack Amit Shah Visits Anantnag Hospital Meets Injured Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah Visits Anantnag Hospital, Meets Injured Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack A day after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Anantnag Hospital to meet the injured victims. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has shaken the nation. Security forces, including the Indian Army and J&K Police, have launched an extensive search operation in Baisran, Pahalgam, and Anantnag to track down the terrorists responsible. Watch the latest updates on the Pahalgam terror