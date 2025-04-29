Pahalgam Attack Aao Tumhey Chae Pilata Hun Shahid Afridi Mocks Dhawan After Remark On Indian Army

Shahid Afridi takes a sarcastic dig at Shikhar Dhawan after Ind-Pak debate. Afridi took a sarcastic dig with a 'tea' remark after Dhawan lashed out at him for his insensitive remarks on Indian Army in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. Dhawan lost his cool when Afridi blamed the Indian Army for failing to stop Pahalgam terror attack, calling them 'good for nothing'. This irked Shikhar Dhawan who took to social media to give a strong reply