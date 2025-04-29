Pahalgam Attack 48 Of 87 Tourist Spots Shut Amid Security Concerns Following Attack | JK News

The Jammu and Kashmir government has closed 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across Kashmir after intelligence agencies warned of the possibility of more terror attacks, following last week’s terror strikes in Pahalgam. Communication intercepts have confirmed that some sleeper cells in the valley were activated following the Pahalgam attack and have been instructed to initiate operations, according to sources