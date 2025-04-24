Pahalgam Attack 27-Year-Old Nepali Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Family Mourns | Jammu Kashmir

Pahalgam Attack: 27-Year-Old Nepali Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack, Family Mourns | Jammu Kashmir 27-year-old Sudip Neupane from Nepal was among the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. His devastated grandparents, both in their 80s, are mourning the tragic loss of their beloved grandson. Sudip was visiting Kashmir—often called the "Mini-Switzerland of India"—with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law when terrorists opened fire on tourists on April 22. The attack has left his family in deep sorrow and has shocked the region. Watch to know more about Sudip's story and the heartbreaking aftermath. #jammuandkashmir #pahalgam #latestnews #jammukashmirnews #news