Padma Bhushan Chhannulal Mishra sings ‘Badhaiya’ for PM Narendra Modi

Padma Bhushan and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra will attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. He sang ‘Badhaiya’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate. PM Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening. This is PM Modi’s second consecutive term as Prime Minister.