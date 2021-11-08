Padma Awards PV Sindhu Kangana Ranaut among 119 people honoured | Padma Awards Ceremony 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, and Ekta Kapoor received Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. Former minister Sushma Swaraj awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award posthumously.