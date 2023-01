Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Raveena Tandon among 106 Padma Award recipients

Centre announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award, the highest civilian award in India. The President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards- 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Watch this video to know who won what.