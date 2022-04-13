Paddy procurement: TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla calls Centre corporate-friendly, anti-farmer

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Kavitha Kalvakuntla on April 13, took a dig at the Central Government over the paddy procurement from Telangana farmers. While speaking to ANI, she said that the corporate-friendly and anti-farmer Central government didn't pay heed to TRS’s dharna in Delhi over the issue. “Telangana produces 40 per cent of India's rice. We're called the rice bowl of India. Since production is so high we require help from the Central government. We gave dharna in Delhi but the corporate-friendly and anti-farmer Central government didn't pay heed to it,” said TRS MLC K Kavitha. “Telangana Chief Minister KCR is resolute to stand with farmers while the Central government has abandoned them. Other opposition governments in states having greater farm produce should also pressurise the Central government to make sure it cooperates with them while giving them incentives,” she added.