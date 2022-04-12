Paddy procurement: Farmers protest outside Nizamabad MP’s residence in Telangana

Amid paddy procurement tussle in Telangana, farmers staged a protest outside the residence of BJP Leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri in Nizamabad on April 12. The protesters dumped a large quantity of paddy outside the leader’s residence. They held slogans and raised posters against the Central government. Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also held a protest named “Maha Dharna” in New Delhi to demand the Centre to procure paddy from the state on April 11. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was also present with CM KCR. The Telangana government also wants assurance from the Centre on the amount of paddy it will procure every season.