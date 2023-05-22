Pacific Island Countries leader pose for photograph with PM Modi during FIPIC summit

Leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC), along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posed for a photograph at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea on May 22. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart held a bilateral meeting on May 22 in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in commerce, technology, and healthcare as well as in addressing climate change.