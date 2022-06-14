P Chidambaram takes a dig at PM Modi’s recruitment announcement

Taking a dig at the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 10 lakh new jobs in the government departments and ministries in the next one and half years, Congress leader P Chidambaram on June 14 in Delhi, asked the Modi Government the reason for not making such announcement in 8 years. “The PM has said that some 10 or 15 lakh jobs will be recruited in the Government. What were you doing for 8 years? You promised two crore jobs a year,” the Congress leader said.