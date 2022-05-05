P Chidambaram heckled by Congress workers outside Calcutta High Court

Congress workers stopped P Chidambaram's car outside Calcutta High Court and heckled him. He reached the High Court to fight a case against a party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Lawyers representing Adhir Chowdhury showed black flags to Chidambaram. Adhir Chowdhury had filed Public Interest Litigation against the Bengal government alleging corruption in the sale of the state government's stake to Keventers. P Chidambaram was advocating Keventers in this case.