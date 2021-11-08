Owaisi demands debate on India-China border issue in Winter Parliament Session

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 08 demanded a debate on the state of affairs on the border with China in the Winter Session of the Parliament. “We also demand that an all-party delegation of MPs be taken to all the contentious border areas. It'll allow us to reassert our sovereignty,” said Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference.