Owaisi condemns Udaipur beheading incident, says ‘radicalisation is spreading’

ll India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen President (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owais on June 29 condemned the Udaipur beheading incident and said that the radicalisation is spreading. Addressing a Press Conference, Owaisi said, “I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident. We hope the Rajasthan government takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened. Radicalisation is spreading. Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough.”