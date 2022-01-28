Over one lakh new NCC cadets added in border areas in last two years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on January 28. While addressing the rally, he said, “I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our government is taking several steps to strengthen NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, this is the change India is witnessing today.” He further added, “Over one lakh new NCC cadets added in border areas in the last two years.”