Over 8,600 ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ provides quality medicines across India, says Mansukh Mandaviya

During the ‘Jan Aushadhi Week’ which is being celebrated from March 01 to March 07, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 04 informed that over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendra are being operated across the country which provides affordable and quality medicines.