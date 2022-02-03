Over 70 pc eligible people have taken both COVID vaccine doses in UP, says CM Yogi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a Press Conference on February 03 in Lucknow informed about the COVID-19 situation in the state, and said that 70 per cent of the people have already taken both the COVID-19 vaccine doses. “All eligible persons of 18 years of age from Uttar Pradesh have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. More than 70 per cent of the people have got both the doses of COVID-19. 15 lakhs 38 thousand 992 people above 60 years have got precaution dose,” the UP CM said. “1 crore 67 lakh 281 youths in the age group of 15 to 17 years have taken the first dose. Altogether 26,48,06,934 doses of vaccine have been given in Uttar Pradesh so far,” he added.UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.