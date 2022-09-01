Over 31000 women participate in chanting of ‘Ganpati Atharvashirsha’ in Pune

Around 31,000 women participated in the chanting of ‘Ganpati Atharvashirsha’ at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati on September 01 in Pune. Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal was also present on the occasion.