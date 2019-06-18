Over 250 tourists stranded at Zima of North Sikkim due to cloudburst flood alert issued

A flood alert has been issued in several areas in north Sikkim after a massive cloudburst raining inundated the upper reaches of Teesta River. The river is flowing over the danger mark after the cloudburst. Approximately 250 to 300 tourists are stranded at Zima of North Sikkim. People have been evacuated from 3 places by Lachen police and they will be taken to Lachen. The road between Chungthang-Lachen-Thangu blocked at several places.