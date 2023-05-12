Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Over 2200 planes will be coming to India in next 2 decades: Boeing India President

Boeing India President Salil Gupte on May 12 informed that over 2200 planes will be delivered to India in next two decades.Speaking to ANI, “The number that I can give you right now is 2,200+ airplanes over the next 20 years on civil that will be coming into India that drives a need for 31,000 pilots that will need to be trained and developed here in India to fly all those airplanes, and 26,000+ mechanics that will be needed to maintain all those airplanes.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.