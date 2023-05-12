Over 2200 planes will be coming to India in next 2 decades: Boeing India President

Boeing India President Salil Gupte on May 12 informed that over 2200 planes will be delivered to India in next two decades.Speaking to ANI, “The number that I can give you right now is 2,200+ airplanes over the next 20 years on civil that will be coming into India that drives a need for 31,000 pilots that will need to be trained and developed here in India to fly all those airplanes, and 26,000+ mechanics that will be needed to maintain all those airplanes.”