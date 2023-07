Over 120 killed in Himachal amid monsoon mayhem, heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand | Top Points

More than 120 people have so far died in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. Due to flash floods, landslides and cloudburst, the state has suffered losses totalling around Rs 4,636 crore. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

