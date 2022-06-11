‘Our vote was cancelled, BJP’s rejected vote was counted’: Ajay Maken on losing RS election

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken referring to his loss in the Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10 said that their vote was not counted but the rejected vote of the BJP was counted. Speaking to media persons, Maken said, “We were ahead of Independent candidate in preference 1 result. We objected that 1 vote which was given to independent should be cancelled. But our vote was cancelled & their rejected vote was accepted. We're getting this examined legally.”