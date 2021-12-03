Our Digital Public Infrastructure solutions can improve lives of people around world: PM Modi

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure solutions can improve lives of people around world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of InFinity Forum on December 3. PM Modi said, “We also believe in sharing our experiences and expertise with the world and learning from them. Our Digital Public Infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of citizens around the world.” “GIFT City is not merely a premises, it represents promise India. It represents India’s democratic values, demand, demography and diversity. It represents India’s openness to ideas, innovation, and investment. GIFT City is a gateway to the global Fintech world,” he added.