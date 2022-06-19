Our collective responsibility is to bind our country in unity Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on being asked about the recent communal tensions in India, said that communal politics were the reason behind partition in 1947 and asserted that our collective responsibility should be of binding our country in oneness. “How is it today? Communal politics led to partition. British taught us for 200 years that India is a culmination of different countries. It will bother us for some time. Our collective responsibility is to bind our country in oneness,” he said.